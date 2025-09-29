A group from Talgarreg have raised £12,600 for three charities after taking part in last year’s Cardiff Half Marathon.
Criw Talgarreg raised the funds for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital, Maggie’s, and Kidney Wales.
Allana Silvestri-Jones, a member of Criw Talgarreg, said: “The run was fun and challenging and we managed to raise £4,240 for each charity.
“We’d like say thank you to everyone for their support, it was amazing.
“The whole community was behind us all the way.”
Katie Hancock, Fundraising Officer, said: “Thank you so much to everyone in Criw Talgerrag who took part in the Cardiff Half Marathon last year.
“You raised an incredible amount for the Chemotherapy Day Unit and other special charities.”
