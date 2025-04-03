Tuberculosis (TB) remains a serious public health concern in Wales despite being preventable and curable, health experts have warned.
According to the latest Tuberculosis in Wales Annual Report, there has been an increase in cases in Wales, rising from 84 in 2023 to 95 in 2024.
Public Health Wales (PHW) is calling on people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of TB and to seek medical help if they experience a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, or a high temperature.
A strategic screening programme is in development, along with targeted screening and treatment activities which target communities most at risk.
PHW hosted the first-ever Wales World TB Day Symposium in Cardiff on 24 March.