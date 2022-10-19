The cost-of-living crisis prompts public meeting
A PUBLIC meeting will take place next month to help people in Dwyfor Meirionnydd tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
The MP for the area, Liz Saville Roberts, and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor, will host the event to give constituents an opportunity to seek advice and support regarding the crisis.
The meeting, to be held at Porthmadog Football Club on Thursday, 10 November at 12pm will be attended by a number of organisations, including energy providers and charitable bodies.
These include, Age Cymru Gwynedd a Môn, Citizens Advice Bureau, DŴR Cymru, Gwynedd Council, E.on, South Gwynedd Foodbank, Y Dref Werdd, Scottish Power and Shelter Cymru.
The purpose of the event is to give the public the opportunity to talk directly with energy suppliers, utility companies, and other organisations who can offer advice and support on how best to manage rising energy costs and household bills this winter.
Commenting on of the event, the MP and MS said: “With energy prices spiralling out of control, a soaring cost-of-living crisis and widespread economic uncertainty - people are understandably worried about how they will get by this winter and where to turn to for advice and support if they find themselves in difficulty.
“In response to increasing concerns about household bills, rising energy prices and other cost-of-living pressures, we have decided to hold this event to provide our constituents with an opportunity to engage directly with energy suppliers, charitable organisations and other bodies who can offer advice and support.
“We have been raising the issue of the cost of living for some time and now we are beginning to see the devastating effects this is having on local communities. Businesses, ordinary people and the most vulnerable in society are all facing the brunt of these astronomical costs.
“Times are tough, and we are concerned that our constituents may not be aware of or able to access all of the support that is available to them.
“Too often we hear about constituents struggling to pay their bills and it is important that we work with local agencies and charities to ensure the right support is available.
“We hope this event will provide local people with access to advice and guidance about the help and support available.”
