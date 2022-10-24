Concerned?

If any family member or friend or member of the public is concerned about a person’s mental health they can phone the Health Helpline on 111 or in an emergency where there is a risk to Health phone the emergency services on 999. Hywel Dda University Health Board provide a Single Point of Contact service via 111 Press 2.

This service operates seven days a week from 9am to 11.30pm for anyone who is concerned about their own or another’s mental health.