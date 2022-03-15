Today is the two year anniversary of Ceredigion’s first Covid case

Today, 15 March, marks two years since Ceredigion’s first confirmed Covid-19 case ( Cambrian News )

TODAY mark the two year anniversary of Ceredigion’s first Covid-19 case.

On 15 March 2020, Ceredigion recorded its case of coronavirus – when there were just 94 cases across the whole of Wales.

Two years on, Ceredigion has recorded a total of 11,942 cases of Covid-19 with 831,632 since the pandemic began and the first lockdown.

113 cases have been recorded in Ceredigion today as the Welsh Government prepares to conduct its latest three week review next week, where face mask rules in shops are expected to be dropped.

Since March 2020, the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test in Wales now stands at 7,050.