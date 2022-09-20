Tony comes back from Covid for marathon
A 72-year-old Mawddach Valley man will take on his 25th marathon this weekend, when he heads to London to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust.
This will be Tony Hodgson’s 14th London Marathon, and his 25th marathon overall, since his first in Africa 50 years ago.
“The training has been tough as I had Covid in March and it badly affected my joints and co-ordination,” Tony told the Cambrian News.
“I’ve only been able to run properly for two months but feel confident that I will get around the 26.2 miles this Sunday (2 October).
“I mostly train with my two dogs off road in Coed y Brenin and the trails of our amazing area.
The founder member of the Meirionnydd Running Club has lived in the Mawddach valley since moving with his family to Arthog in 1989.
“My work was designing, building and planting gardens in the area,” he explained.
“My two kids were brought up here and are now in their forties. I have been with my second wife Krystyna since 2007. We live in Llanelltyd.
“My passions are being outdoors either swimming, running, biking or up in the hills with friends and my two dogs. We also love dancing, music and travelling in our camper van in Europe and in UK.”
He added: “I’m running to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust. This charity raises money and helps people with MS like our friend Louisa who was first affected by this cruel disease at the age of 19. “Her spirit and huge tough personality is my inspiration to keep turning out on wet mornings and pounding the paths and byways. This year her ability to walk finally faded and is now wheelchair bound. Her husband Roy is her carer.
“I know it is a financially tough time for us all but if anyone is able to support my cause please donate to my fund. My target is £2,000 and am currently at just over £500.
“To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-hodgson25thmarathon
“Diolch yn fawr. Thanks a million.”
