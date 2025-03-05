The Cwm Gwendraeth Christmas Tractor Run has raised £3,624 for the children’s ward at Glangwili Hospital.
Nigel Davies and Anwen Davies, a father and daughter from Pontyberem, organised the Christmas tractor run which took place on 21 December to raise money for Cilgerran Ward.
Anwen said: “We organised a Christmas tractor run where the tractors were decorated with Christmas lights and decorations.
“We also made a programme where local business supported us by putting adverts in.
“We wanted the local children experience something magical by seeing the tractors lit up in the night travelling through the villages within Cwm Gwendraeth with Santa passing their homes.
“We had a fantastic time. It was very rewarding seeing the children’s faces filled with excitement.”