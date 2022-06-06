Tributes paid to former director of public health

TRIBUTES have been paid to recently retired Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda, Ros Jervis, who passed away at home in Cardigan late last week.

Ros recently retired from Hywel Dda to enable her to spend time with her family and friends, at her home near Cardigan, while she received treatment for her illness.

In a statement this afternoon, Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Ros will be warmly remembered by colleagues across the health board.

“A consummate professional, she was a cheerful and heart-warming individual who brought light and joy to any situation.

“Grateful for the support of colleagues during her treatment, she often joked during recent months that she was spending her time as a mystery shopper for the health board – her devotion to seeing Hywel Dda succeed was everlasting.

“Ros joined our Hywel Dda family as Director of Public Health in July 2017 after holding several senior roles in public health in local authorities in England, including as Director of Public Health at the City of Wolverhampton Council.

“She gained a wealth of experience and knowledge in her field from working with a diverse range of organisations, including as an active member of National Council for the Association of Directors of Public Health, where she held the lead role for sector led improvement.

“Hywel Dda has been fortunate to benefit from her expertise over the years.”

Maria Battle, Hywel Dda University Health Board Chair said: “During her time with us, Ros has been a fantastic leader and colleague, ensuring that we have been able to develop the long-term view for a sustainable future that focuses on prevention, with leadership and power for decision making coming from within our own communities now being a possibility for our residents, through “our future generations - living well” strategy. We know this was one of Ros’ proudest achievements of her career.

“Ros also led us over the past two years through the biggest public health emergency to have hit us in our lifetime. Ros was instrumental in setting up one of the first response groups to consider how we might prepare for COVID-19, and we have no doubt we were able to face this challenge on a stronger footing because of her diligence and her personal sacrifices in this area.”

Professor Philip Kloer, Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive added: “We know that anyone who had the pleasure of working with Ros will miss her terribly. She was much more than a colleague to so many of us and our thoughts are with her family and her friends during this sad time.”