TWO of Bronglais Hospital’s most senior cancer nurses are seen having the surprise of their lives in an episode of S4C’s new series “Y ‘Sgubor Flodau” (The Flower Barn).
The pair, who teamed up last year for an 85-mile Coastal Walk Challenge to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, were presented with stunning flower arrangements in celebration of their fundraising – something they really were not expecting!
Nurse Specialists Rhian and Eirian and their supporters raised a fantastic £25,000 for the appeal to develop a new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital by doing the mammoth coastal walk.
Over 70 friends, family members, patients and colleagues joined them for their final leg.
“Y ‘Sgubor Flodau” is produced by Cardiff-based independent production company, Wildflame Productions.
Each week, people from across Wales visit the Flower Barn to nominate a deserving individual or group. The talented team then create floral masterpieces for those who deserve a little colour and joy in their lives.
Bridget, a Fundraising Officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, visited the Flower Barn to nominate the two specialist cancer nurses.
Bridget’s idea was to create something that reflects the Coastal Path, and florists Donald and Wendy set about creating two stunning installations with a coastal theme.
“When words aren’t enough, flowers fill the void,” said one of the team.
“We were delighted to create such a special tribute for these wonderful and dedicated nurses at Bronglais.”
“Y ‘Sgubor Flodau” airs on S4C at 9pm on Tuesday, 27 June.