TWO people in Ceredigion died of coronavirus in June, new figures show.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 175 people had died in Ceredigion by 9 June – up from 173 the week before.
Powys recorded one new coronavirus-related death, taking its total to 453.
No new deaths were recorded in Gwynedd, with its total number of Covid-19 related deaths remaining at 295.
These deaths were among 11,819 recorded across Wales since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 23 (Friday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.