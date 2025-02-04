More than £13m in funding has been announced to reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales, as figures show that more than 2,000 adults are waiting for autism assessments across mid and west Wales, with an average wait of five years.
The Welsh Government said that demand for neurodivergence services has rapidly grown in recent years, with increased awareness of neurodivergent conditions leading to thousands of people seeking assessments and support.
It announced a further £13.7m “to improve neurodivergence services and reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales.”
A Freedom of Information Act request response from Hywel Dda University Health Board shows that, as of 6 January, 2,001 adults were listed as waiting for an Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnostic assessment with the Integrated Autism Service.
As of the same date, the average wait time for an adult joining the waiting list for an ASD diagnostic assessment has now reached five years.
The Welsh Government said the funding will extend the work of the National Neurodivergence Improvement Programme to transform services and support the National Neurodivergence Team until March 2027, building on the £12m invested over the past three years and £3m to reduce the longest waiting times for children's assessments in November.
Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Sarah Murphy said the funding will help to “transform” neurodivergence services over the next two years.
“We know radical change is needed in this sector and we are working with the NHS and services to improve long-term support for neurodivergent children, adults and their families,” she said.
“In the face of unprecedented demand for both diagnosis and treatment, we have made significant progress in developing integrated services.
“This further investment will help reduce assessment waiting times while ensuring sustainable support is available for those who need it.”