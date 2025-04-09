The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy has launched Wales’ new 10-year Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Strategy.
The Welsh Government said the strategy “will draw directly on people’s lived experience and target stigma around suicide and self-harm to create a culture where people are able to seek support without fear or judgement.”
Ms Murphy said: “This ambitious strategy focuses on building understanding, prevention, and compassionate support for everyone affected by suicide and self-harm.
“By working across government departments and with our partners, we're tackling the root causes while ensuring immediate help is available to those who need it.
“It’s through supporting and working with third sector organisations like the Samaritans that we will achieve the ambitions set out in our strategy.”