A dedicated women's health research centre opening this April will provide vital evidence to improve healthcare for women in Wales, the Welsh Government has said.
The Women's Health Research Wales centre for excellence will benefit from a £3m investment from Health and Care Research Wales, supported by the Welsh Government, on top of £750,000 available for other dedicated women’s health research projects.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy, with responsibility for women’s health, said: "This new research centre, the first for women’s health in Wales, will be crucial in helping us to better understand women's experiences, develop more effective treatments, and ensure our health services truly meet women's needs at every stage of their lives.”