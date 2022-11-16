Wife delighted to see Bronglais Appeal target met after experience of husband’s treatment
“Fantastic news” was the response of Mary Asprey to the announcement that the Bronglais Chemo Appeal has passed its £500,000 target and construction of the new chemotherapy day unit can get underway.
Mary of Bryncrug, Tywyn, experienced the current day unit while her late husband Cyril was receiving treatment.
“It made such a difference being able to have treatment at Aberystwyth, because it was not so far to travel,” she said. “So, I was glad to hear that the Bronglais Chemo Appeal had been launched to enable the opening of a new chemotherapy day unit.
“There is an issue with privacy on the current day unit and a new, purpose-built unit will be such a boost for patients and staff.
“The more local people that can be treated at Bronglais Hospital, rather than further afield, the better. I remember we had to travel to Glan Clwyd Hospital in a snowstorm once. It was horrendous.”
She added: “I am so pleased that the appeal has reached its target so quickly. It’s fantastic news.”
Cyril was diagnosed with lymphoma at the age of 74, after finding a lump in his neck.
“We were in shock when we were told the news but we put our positive hats on and Cyril started chemotherapy the following Wednesday at the day unit,” added Mary.
“For the next six months, we attended the unit every four weeks for a day and a half, a full day of treatment followed by a half day.
“The staff at the chemotherapy unit were wonderful. They made us feel at home, they explained everything, brought Cyril a menu for lunch and there was always plenty of tea, coffee and fruit juice. Nothing was too much trouble.
“After six months of treatment, he was in remission but two years later he started having problems with passing water and was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“Sadly, a diagnosis for a malignant tumour on his ear followed and further scans found it had spread and I lost Cyril in November 2020.”
Cyril had been building a beautiful model railway in the garden but when the couple moved to a smaller bungalow because of his illness he sold that and donated the £5,000 to the Bronglais Hospital chemotherapy unit because of the wonderful care he had received there.
Mary added: “Between us we have three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who have been a great support to me since losing Cyril. I also have the company of our springer spaniel, Molly who is nine now.”
