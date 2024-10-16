Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has announced its 2025 Zip Line Challenge which will see fundraisers take on the world’s fastest zip line.
Taking place on 22 March next year, the challenge will see up to 20 fundraisers take flight on the Velocity zip line at Penrhyn Quarry, north Wales.
Participants can enter with a £25 registration fee and are required to raise a minimum of £150 for the charity.
They can choose to support a specific hospital, ward, service or department, or to fundraise for general charitable purposes.
The Zip Line Challenge 2025 is open to participants aged 18 and over, and places are available on a first come, first served basis.