Heart attack survivor at 28 takes on 24 hour triathlon

A CEREDIGION man who suffered a heart attack aged just 28 has completed a second extreme fitness challenge to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

At the start of the initial lockdown in 2020 Russell Williams from Penparc near Cardigan set himself the huge challenge of completing an Ironman in his conservatory.

The event raised an incredible £4,400.

The dad-of-two, said: “I love a challenge, my ironman in a conservatory seemed a long time ago, so it was time to go a step further and try something else.”

Taking up a new challenge, Russell took on a 24-hour triathlon which consisted of 9km swim (360 lengths), 170-mile bike ride and 27 mile run in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance, Cardigan Swimming Pool and for triathlete Nathan Ford who suffered life changing injuries after a freak bike accident last year.

Russell said he is “delighted” to have so-far raised £3,500 for the good causes. “In these hard times I’m extremely grateful and humbled that people are still willing to give and support me in raising money for these worthy causes,” he said.

He added that the challenge went “exceptionally well” and “despite bad weather, heavy wind, and rain” he had “people supporting him for the most of the duration.”

“I had a friend swim the distance with me, multiple people joined in at different points of the bike section,” he said.

“A group of friends joined me in the early hours to run the full distance with me, and lots more joined in towards the end, so I had plenty of support and motivation.”

Russell hasn’t always been one to exercise but following his heart attack at the age of 28, in 2008, it made him more determined to live life to the full.

A few years later he started exercising.

“Having a heart attack so young certainly gave me a different outlook on life, you just need to believe to achieve,” he said.

“A school friend of mine is a cancer survivor and he told me, when I was ill, to keep living, breathing and believing.”

Dougie Bancroft, Wales Air Ambulance’s community fundraiser, said: “As we know Russell is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit for charity.

“Once again, he has taken on a huge challenge, which most people would shy away from and successfully completed it.

“Thank you, Russell for choosing the Wales Air Ambulance as one of the causes to benefit from your fundraiser.

“Your continued support of our lifesaving charity is much appreciated.

“You’re helping us to continue to be there for the people of Wales when they need us most.”