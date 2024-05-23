Ynyslas Visitor Centre is appealing for information after a “heartbreaking” amount of fly-tipped rubbish was dumped on the nature reserve this week.
The Ynyslas Visitor Centre, posting on Facebook, said “it’s always frustrating to find litter on our beautiful Nature Reserve, but to find fly tipping of this size is heartbreaking.”
The centre said that the rubbish has been dumped sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, 21 May and 9am on Wednesday, 22 May.
Fly tipping at Ynyslas (Ynyslas Visitor Centre)
“If you’ve seen anyone clearing any area/s of this material as photographed, or if you’ve paid someone to take it away on your behalf, please contact us with any information you may have,” the visitor centre added.
“Any information will be gratefully received.”