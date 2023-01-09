THE MET Office has warned that up to 100mm of rain is possible in some parts of north Wales tomorrow as it issues yet another warning.
The warning runs from 6am until 8pm on Tuesday with persistent heavy rain leading to some disruption throughout the day.
The Met Office says: “Outbreaks of rain will spread across England and Wales during Tuesday.
“This will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of Wales, particularly over higher ground. Rainfall totals of 80-100 mm could accumulate over parts of Snowdonia.”
Flooding of homes and businesses is likely with some interruption to power supplies and other services also possible.