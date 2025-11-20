Heavy snow around parts of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, has made driving conditions in some areas hazardous this morning, leaving a number of schools closed - including Tenby’s secondary and primary schools.
Goving an update in the last half an hour, Pembrokeshire County Council stated: “Snow is still falling in parts of the County. Our crews continue winter maintenance actions prioritising the primary routes.
“The worst impacts, with significant snow accumulations, are in the East of the County (North to South) where we are concentrating on keeping the main arterial routes open.
“Untreated, minor roads and secondary routes will be hazardous as well as some of our primary routes. We have reports of either snow or slush on the roads around the County but no ice at present.
“The situation should improve as the day goes on with milder conditions predicted.”
Narberth Town Council has reported a road traffic collision between two HGVs near to the Old Town Hall at the bottom of High Street this morning, due to the dangerous conditions.
“Traffic is backing up around the one way system. Please be aware that cars are sliding on Market Square due to the incline. Please avoid travel this morning,” said a spokesperson for the Town Council.
Dyfed Powys Police has reported that the A478 Begelly to Narberth road is currently closed due to snow. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
Snow is still falling in the Eastern part of the County and will add to the snow accumulations and the difficult driving conditions.
Bright spells and wintry showers this afternoon. It will be cold especially on high grounds. Further snow accumulations possible over high ground. Road Surface temperatures below or close to zero in the north east of the county and everywhere overnight with the risk of ice and hoar frost.
The Local Authority’s Pembrokeshire Community Hub remains open to anyone for advice and guidance during the cold weather.
Please call on 01437 723660 if you need support with food or other emergency assistance. Warm rooms are available.
Severe weather accommodation arrangements for rough sleepers will continue tonight.
