A Ceredigion woman has been nominated for a Welsh Veterans Awards for her work with the Armed Forces community across the country.
Veterans clinical advisor, Helen Neve, 56, who lives in Llanybydder and is a member of Help for Heroes clinical support staff, has been recognised for her work with veterans and their families with a nomination in the awards’ Health & Wellbeing category.
Helen, who has worked for Help for Heroes since January 2021, said: “I am pleased and honoured to be nominated for the Health & Wellbeing award on behalf of Help for Heroes Clinical Services and thank the judges at the Welsh Veterans Awards for selecting us and recognising the impact we are continuing to make with our veteran community.”
Carol Betteridge, Help for Heroes’ head of clinical & medical services, said: “We’re delighted Helen’s work has been recognised in this way.
“Not only is it recognition of her outstanding efforts, but it also shows the benefit of the collaboration of our different internal teams and Helen’s relationship with external stakeholders to improve the lot of our Armed Forces veterans.”
The Welsh Veterans Awards ceremony will take place on 5 July, at the Village Hotel, Cardiff.