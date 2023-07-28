A chinook helicopter has been forced to make an emergency landing in Arthog in Gwynedd.
The RAF helicopter landed in a field next to Arthog Cresent last night (Thursday, 28 July).
Photographer Erfyl Lloyd Davies heard the helicopter flying over his home. Speaking to the Cambrian News today (Friday), he said: “Last night, at around 10pm, I could hear something flying very low, making a thundering sound. The house wasn’t moveing, but you could feel it in the house, if you know what I mean.
“This morning someone called and said a Chinook had to land after suffering hydraulic problems.
“I went out and saw it had landed in a field, almost next to the houses at Arthog Crescent.”
The RAF Chinook in the field at Arthog (Erfyl Lloyd Davies Photography)
