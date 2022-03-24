Heritage railway wins prestigious award

Heritage Railway Association chairman Brian Simpson presents the Manisty Award for Excellence to Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society chairman Jon Mann watched by (from left) guest speaker Tim Dunn, railway board member Lis Mann, engineering manager Chris Smith, media creator Luke Ryan, general manager Stuart Williams and preservation society member John Robinson

The Talyllyn Railway has been presented with the Manisty Award for Excellence.

It was presented at the Heritage Railway Association (HRA) Annual Awards in Birmingham to honour the enormous contribution the Tywyn-based narrow gauge line has made to the heritage railway sector, and the inspiration it has provided to others for seven decades.

Talyllyn was also runner up in the Environmental Innovation and Communications categories.

General manager, Stuart Williams, said the railway was delighted to win the prestigious award, and said it was “testament to the original volunteers who had the vision to rescue the railway from certain closure and to the countless volunteers who have worked over the years to develop and preserve it”.

“Tom Rolt and his protagonists surely would be delighted to know that the preservation movement that they began would blossom into the heritage railway movement we all enjoy today,” he added.

Steve Oates, HRA chief executive, said: “This awards event means a huge amount to the heritage rail sector. It’s our chance to celebrate the railways and individuals who have gone above and beyond to deliver the quality, experience, ingenuity and passion that heritage railways depend upon.

“It has also been a great opportunity to look back to the birth of heritage rail and take new inspiration from the massive success that the Talyllyn spearheaded all those years ago.

“After another tough 12 months, not just for heritage railways but for the whole country, it’s been immensely satisfying to see and hear what a fantastic job volunteers and staff across the industry have been doing. It fills me with pride and with optimism that we will overcome whatever challenges face us next.”

The evening was hosted by Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways general manager Paul Lewin with guest speaker Tim Dunn, of railway documentary fame.