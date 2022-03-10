Hero life-saving student urges award nominations

Caitlin is pictured holding her Heart Hero Award with her brother Matthew Lory and mother Hayley Small ( British Heart Foundation )

An Aberystwyth student who scooped an award last year for saving her brother’s life after he had a cardiac arrest is urging people in Ceredigion to nominate their local Heart Hero for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Heart Hero Awards 2022.

Aberystwyth University student Caitlin Lory, 20, was named a BHF CPR Hero in 2021 after she saved her 24-year-old brother Matthew’s life when he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.

“Winning the award meant so much to me as it brought something positive and uplifting out of a scary and unimaginable situation,” she said.

“I hope it encourages other people to learn CPR as it is so easy but so important and could save a loved one’s life.”

Caitlin, along with BHF Cymru, is encouraging people across the county to recognise those who make a difference to people living with a heart condition. There are several Heart Hero categories, from a healthcare professional working to support heart patients in their community, to innovative fundraisers who found new and creative ways of raising money for the BHF, groups or individuals making an outstanding contribution to the heart community.

Around 11,000 people are living with heart and circulatory diseases in Ceredigion, latest figures show.

Around 1,300 people have been diagnosed with heart failure by their GP, and every year around three babies are diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in Ceredigion.

Adam Fletcher, Head of BHF Cymru, said: “We’re excited to bring back the Heart Hero awards for a fifth year.

“The pandemic is still proving to be an extremely challenging time for heart and circulatory disease patients and their families, for our research community and for the BHF.

“But we see this as even more reason to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our supporters who have gone above and beyond, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, to help us power our life saving science.”

Nominations for the CPR Hero and Young Heart Hero awards are now open.

Shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend a star-studded ceremony in London at the start of December, when the winners will be announced.