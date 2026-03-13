Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys near Porthmadog can look forward to seeing stunning, live, close-up pictures of two osprey families this season, thanks to the installation of high-definition cameras on a second nest.
As well as views of Glaslyn nest where ospreys have bred for over two decades, a new camera has now been installed on the Friends of the Ospreys nest at Pont Croesor.
Thanks to a collaboration with the Friends, the new camera enables visitors at the centre and online to watch live footage from the Pont Croesor nest where Z2/Aeron (Dyfi) and Blue 014 (Poole Harbour) have successfully bred since 2021, raising nine chicks.
It is also hoped normal service will resume on the Glaslyn nest following last year’s disappointment when there were no chicks for the first time since 2004.
Male osprey Aran was late returning from migration and his partner Elen paired with another bird, Dyfi hatched K6/Teifi. Aran lost the nest following numerous aerial battles with Teifi and other intruding ospreys.
Followers will be watching to see if these three return this year and whether or not Aran will win back his nest.
The birds are due to arrive back from their winter migration in Africa from late March.
Home to Welsh ospreys since 2004, the centre at Pont Croesor in the picturesque Glaslyn Valley attracts thousands of visitors every year and will opens for the new season on Monday, 23 March.
New volunteers are always welcome at the project. Volunteering hours and days are flexible and duties include engaging with visitors and helping out in the gift shop and small tea room. For more information, contact Heather Corfield at [email protected].
The centre is open daily from 10.30am-4.30pm. Entry is free but visitors’ donations are welcome.
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