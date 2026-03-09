A page set up to raise money in memory of two men who died in Eryri has raised almost £16,000.
The bodies of Eddie Hill and Jayden Long, from Dereham in Norfolk, were found after a major search operation was launched.
An alarm was first raised on 18 February, after concerns grew for the welfare of the men, aged 19 and 20.
Crews from Llanberis and Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Teams, RAF Mountain Rescue Service, SARDA and HM Coastguard were deployed and carried out extensive searches on Yr Wyddfa.
Their bodies were found three days later.
A JustGiving page has been set up by Jayden’s family.
