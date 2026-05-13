Aberystwyth comic Esyllt Sears will launch a brand new series on BBC Radio Wales with fellow comedian Gareth Gwynn.
Gareth and Esyllt of the I’m So Not Over It podcast will launch the brand new series for summer on BBC Radio Wales.
It will be broadcast every Saturday, from 5pm-7pm until 6 June.
Gareth and Esyllt’s Scrapbook will see them focus on specific years from the 1980s onwards, gathering anecdotes, news, listener contributions and playing the music of the time, all with the aim of compiling the ultimate sonic scrapbook.
Gareth said: “This show was inspired by my real, early 1990s scrapbook which, if I'm honest, didn't provide a coherent snapshot of the era. Yes there's an Italia 90 wall chart and the map for the Garden Festival of Wales, but also lots and lots of newspaper articles about dinosaurs and/or space. This BBC Radio Wales show seems a much better balance”.
The show will include cooking segments, clips from the archive and special guests; comedian Sunil Patel as the show’s correspondent reporting from the past, other comedians Josie Long and Miles Jupp pop in for a chat, and also Gareth’s mum.
Esyllt said: “Gareth and I have been podcasting together for the past five years and our whole MO is recent history so, adding music that is evocative of years gone by felt like the next natural step. Does this mean I’ll be playing Kylie every hour on the hour? Possibly.
“I like to think we’re an audio national library, curating snapshots from the past 40 years into a scrapbook that can’t fray and discolour over time, because it’s on radio, not paper.”
Gareth and Esyllt’s Scrapbook is produced by Mighty Bunny.
Listen on BBC Radio Wales or catch up online on BBC Sounds.
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