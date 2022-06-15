Historic day for park authority

The Snowdonia National Park Authority has elected its a woman as chair for the first time.

At the authority’s AGM on Wednesday, Cllr Annwen Hughes was elected by the members.

Cllr Hughes is a Gwynedd Councillor for Harlech and Llanbedr, and has been an authority member for five years and the vice-chair for the past two.

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen, Gwynedd councillor for Waunfawr, was elected as vice-chair.

Six new members were also welcomed to the meeting, and for the first time ever there are an equal number of men and women on the committee.

The new members are councillors Louise Hughes, June Jones, Kim Jones and Meryl Roberts from Gwynedd Council, and Jo Nuttall and Dilwyn Owain Roberts of Conwy County Borough Council.

They will all serve a five-year term until the next local council elections.

Emyr Williams, Snowdonia National Park Authority’s Chief Executive said: “I would personally like to thank all six members who recently left the board for their service to the authority over the last term, their contributions have been invaluable during what has been a tough time for all of us.

!The National Park is a living landscape and the authority board will face challenges such as how to protect the biodiversity and manage visitors whilst also facing other factors such as climate change and inflation.”

Cllr Hughes said: “First of all, I would like to thank my fellow members for appointing me to this prestigious position. I would also like to thank Wyn Ellis Jones for his professional and dedicated leadership as chairman over the past two years.