A historic village hall “built by the hands of villagers” is getting a new lease of life after a new generation of volunteers brought about major renovation works.
Cwm Llinau Village Hall near Machynlleth was on its last legs - after almost 70 years, the hall had gone from a centre supporting young people, whist drives, eisteddfod events and weddings, to succumbing to the cold and damp, making it a less tempting event space.
Built in 1955, many villagers have relatives who worked on the build.
As a testament to the volunteers who built the hall, Kelly Richards and volunteers sought funding to see a new life for the building.
After securing grants from the Windfall Fund, the National Lottery and the Welsh government, the hall is now fully insulated with a new heating system, changes to the internal layout and a fresh lick of paint.
Kelly, whose husband grew up in the village, said: “The work will make a big difference to the hall itself- we’re only a small village and the hall is the very centre of it.
“Since Covid and with it being so cold, people don’t want to hold events here.
“The committee has now been passed down and we’ve had very positive feedback for our work so far.
“We’re aiming to improve community wellbeing and boost social participation in the village.”
With the Lottery funding also comes a whole host of events to encourage community spirit in the village, kicking off with a grand reopening day on 6 July from 4pm featuring music, performances, speakers, crafts and children's activities.
The ‘Summer of Fun’ events across July and August include messy play, pottery painting, circus skills, Zumba and cake decorating workshops, a quiz night and a Fete on 18 August with children activities, a duck race, a fancy dress competition, a bouncy castle and local stalls.
Trial sessions will also start to gauge interest from villagers for pop-up shops, circuits, a lunch club, an adult's social evening, chair workout and afternoon tea and bingo.