The community of Comins Coch and Capel Dewi has secured funding to purchase a marquee to allow community events to be held.
Comins Coch & Capel Dewi Community Association has been awarded £6,356 from the National Lottery Community Fund for a new Community Hub marquee.
After decades of not having anywhere to hold community events and raise much needed funds for the charity, the Association decided to think outside the box and applied to the National Lottery for a grant to buy a marquee, equipped with chairs, heating and lighting.
Local county councillor, John Roberts, who is also chair of the community association, said: “There were three considerations for the association when we came up with this idea.
“The first was to bring the community together; the second was to raise money so that we could provide more things for the community, such as presents for the children during the Coronation; and our third consideration was for the environment – we wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible.”
As for the impact on the community, the association is hoping that the marquee will bring Comins Coch, as well as surrounding villages, closer together through the various events it will be able to hold throughout the year.
Cllr Roberts added: “The community of Comins Coch has been fragmented for years. Neighbours are strangers, children are displaying anti-social behaviour and the older generation feel isolated in their homes. The Comins Hub will make a huge difference and will hopefully be a valuable resource for the community for years to come.
“We can’t thank National Lottery players enough.”