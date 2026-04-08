“Horrendous” weather threatened to halt the official opening of Aberdyfi’s new playground, but the emergency services came to the rescue with an alternative venue so celebrations could still go ahead.
The official opening of the village’s refurbished playground took place on Sunday, 29 March, and a ceremonial ribbon was cut by the two oldest ‘children’ in the village, Flora Fowles, 92, and Bronwen Hugill-Gowers, 94, who officially opening the playground.
Aberdyfi Community Council Clerk Sandy Andrews said: “The weather was horrendous on the day of the opening.
“I put up bunting in the rain and wind in the morning but by the afternoon when it came to the opening, it had all disintegrated and the weather was worse!
“However, the fire service kindly let us use the fire station so we could stay out of the rain.
“Both food concessions cancelled, so I went to the shop to get tea, coffee and biscuits so we could at least have a cuppa!”
Council Chair Dewi Owen welcomed everyone before Ruth Roberts-Owen announced the winners of the poetry competition organised to celebrate the playground.
Steffan Nutting won the Welsh Adults category, Kate Wright, Welsh Learner, Beth Jones, Welsh children, Dr Alina Congreve, English Adults, and Ella Woodward, English children.
Ruth thanked everyone for their entries and commented on the high standard.
Winning and highly commended entries can be seen at https://aberdyfi-council.wales/council-rushlight-newsletter/
Dewi thanked playground contributions, particularly the National Lottery (£75,000), Aberdyfi Advertising & Improvements Committee (AA&I)
(£25,000), Aberdyfi Community Council (£15,000) and the public for donations of £10,000.
WeSwimRun was thanked for organising fundraising fun runs on two consecutive New Year’s Days, and Dovey Yacht Club who provided refreshments for them.
Sandy Andrews was thanked for administering and project managing the playground, Catrin O’Neill and the working party for helping with the initial stages of the project, Gwyn Edwards who maintains the playground, Resources 4 Change who helped with the grant application and Elevate Play for designing, providing and installing the playground,
Gwynedd Council for an interpretation board grant to give information about the flora and fauna of the area surrounding the playground, and Formation Creative for designing and creating the boards.
“Attendees were treated to a fabulous performance by Samba Dyfi, who did not let the rain dampen their spirits, and Just The Trick magician kept everyone, young and old, entertained while we all had some refreshments in the shelter of the fire station,” Sandy added.
“Despite the bad weather, it was great to have so many of the community come out to help us celebrate the opening of our new playground.
“The project has taken over six years to come to fruition and Aberdyfi Community Council would like to thank everyone who contributed to help bring the project to completion.
“It is fast becoming a destination playground, with people travelling from as far as Wrexham to use it!
“We are thrilled with the result and we hope children and adults alike will enjoy the playground for many years to come.”
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