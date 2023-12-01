Hospice charity HAHAV will host a fundraising raffle and the first prize will be a quilt and matching cushion.
The charity is delighted that Llandre Craft Group has donated this prize for the Christmas raffle, which will be drawn on Wednesday, 20 December in their shop in Pier Street.
Tickets will be on sale at HAHAV’s sites - Plas Antaron, the warehouse at Glanyrafon Industrial Estate and the shop in town - for £1 per ticket. There is also a Christmas-themed hamper as second prize.
The quilt was designed and made by the Llandre Craft Group. It is mostly made from vintage Laura Ashley material.
The members of the group, who come from the Aberystwyth area, meet weekly during the winter and enjoy making items for charitable societies. In the past they have donated two quilts for different charities, fiddle-muffs for care home residents who suffer from dementia, caps for premature babies, small quilts for Project Linus, baby cardigans and more. It gives members great pleasure to be able to help people in need through a hobby they thoroughly enjoy.
Commenting on this quilt, HAHAV said: “It really is a work of art and totally unique. Do drop in and buy your ticket!”