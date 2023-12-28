The craft group members, who come from the Aberystwyth area, meet weekly during the winter and enjoy making items for charitable societies. In the past they have donated two quilts for different charities, fiddle-muffs for care home residents who suffer from dementia, caps for premature babies, small quilts for Project Linus, baby cardigans and more. It gives members great pleasure to be able to help people in need through a hobby they thoroughly enjoy.