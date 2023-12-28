A raffle has raised £505 for hospice charity HAHAV.
The fundraising raffle was drawn on Wednesday, 20 December in their shop on Pier Street, Aberystwyth, and the first prize was a quilt and matching cushion.
The charity was delighted when Llandre Craft Group – whose members designed and made the quilt - donated this prize for the Christmas raffle. It is mostly made from vintage Laura Ashley material.
The craft group members, who come from the Aberystwyth area, meet weekly during the winter and enjoy making items for charitable societies. In the past they have donated two quilts for different charities, fiddle-muffs for care home residents who suffer from dementia, caps for premature babies, small quilts for Project Linus, baby cardigans and more. It gives members great pleasure to be able to help people in need through a hobby they thoroughly enjoy.
Commenting on this quilt, a HAHAV spokesperson said: “It really is a work of art and totally unique.”
A Christmas-themed hamper was second prize.
The winner of the quilt was Gaynor Hamer and the hamper winner was Mary Evans. The money raised will go to help local people with life limiting conditions.
Dr Alan Axford thanked all those who supported the raffle and congratulated the winners. He also thanked Llandre craft group.