A public meeting organised by the Tywyn Hospital Action Group has been cancelled.
Campaigners fighting to reinstate services at Tywyn Hospital say they have been forced to cancel tonight’s public meeting (Wednesday, 11 October) because Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is unable to send a representative to it.
A spokesperson for the health board said: “We are committed to meeting with the Hospital Action Group and we are currently looking at arranging a date when the most appropriate health board representatives can attend.
“Wednesday was the proposed date but as certain representatives were not able to attend, [we are] looking at arranging a date when appropriate health board representatives can all attend.”
Campaigners want to see the inpatient ward and other hospital services restored to the site. The health board told the Cambrian News last week that they are working hard to do just that. Integrated health community director for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board West Ffion Johnstone said: “We continue to actively recruit for new nursing staff so we are able to reopen our inpatient ward at Tywyn.
“We have been successful in appointing staff for our Minor Injury Unit (MIU) and three out of the six ward staff vacancies.
“We continue to advertise for the remaining three nursing posts and we are also pursuing overseas candidates for Tywyn, further to the successful overseas recruitment at Dolgellau Hospital.
“Since our MIU reopened at Tywyn Hospital on 18 July we have treated around 200 patients as well almost 430 patients through our Treatment Room service. Our Minor Injury Unit has recently increased its opening hours to five days a week between 9am and 4pm.”