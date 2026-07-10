“Tell us honestly then, what is happening in respect of Bronglais's stroke unit when you've changed tack most recently telling us that Hywel Dda Health Board will decide on its future, as compared to what you said in your speech during the Senedd Debate on the Petition to prevent the downgrading of BGH SU (last October), when you told us: Bronglais was the solution and not the problem; describing it as a 'life saver' and that BGH is best placed to serve as a centre of regional excellence?