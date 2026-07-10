Campaigners fighting to save stroke services in Bronglais have spoken of their frustration over a lack of action from Wales’ new health minister.
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS played a proactive role in pubic debates on the future of hospital services at Bronglais and Withybush in Haverfordwest before May’s election.
But campaigners feel that the issues at both west Wales hospitals and promises made are being forgotten.
This week, Mr ap Gwynfor, penned a column praising the NHS in Wales on its 78th anniversary, vowing that the new Plaid Cymru government will not let it down.
He said: “This Government inherited a health system under profound strain. Waiting lists have become a debilitating millstone. Emergency departments face relentless demand. Health inequalities are entrenched along the lines of geography, class and gender.
“On my watch, I will measure success by the number of people in good health, the quality and safety of care and the number of people who never go to hospital at all.
“I want both to celebrate what the NHS represents and to be honest about the work lying ahead.
“I came into this role as Cabinet Minister for Health and Care to lead a genuine, lasting renewal of our health and care system.”
No mention has been given however to concerns in west Wales over services being moved to Carmarthen.
Lisa Francis, Chair of Protest Bronglais Services, reacted saying: “He says he wants to be honest about the work lying ahead.
“Tell us honestly then, what is happening in respect of Bronglais's stroke unit when you've changed tack most recently telling us that Hywel Dda Health Board will decide on its future, as compared to what you said in your speech during the Senedd Debate on the Petition to prevent the downgrading of BGH SU (last October), when you told us: Bronglais was the solution and not the problem; describing it as a 'life saver' and that BGH is best placed to serve as a centre of regional excellence?
“Did you tell us these things just to win an election, because if you did, I can tell you our members are expressing a lot of disgust about it.
“If, as you say, you really want genuine and lasting renewal for the NHS and for it to thrive under your Government, then you need to be genuinely and sincerely honest with us right now about your intentions for Bronglais and Mid Wales. You cannot do as your predecessors did and keep passing the buck back to the Health Board.
“Nowhere in this column is there anything about rural healthcare and how it should be delivered - something which I'm sure every resident of Mid Wales will notice straightaway.
“Finally, we'd like a meeting with you Mabon to discuss all of this. Being a Minister in this 'brave new dawn' government, doesn't mean you get to hide away!”
A second consultation on moving stroke services from Bronglais to Glangwili is currently taking place and Hywel Dda is planning to move general emergency surgery and the stroke unit from Withybush in Haverfordwest.
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