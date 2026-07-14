Two teaching unions have declared a trade dispute with the Welsh Government over a pay offer which they feel is a ‘slap in the face’.
NAHT Cymru and ASCL Cymru have jointly written to cabinet secretary for education Anna Brychan to declare the dispute and request an ACAS (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) facilitated meeting in an effort to find a resolution.
The move comes after the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government declined to accept the recommendation of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body of a 4.2% pay award for school leaders and teachers for 2026/27.
It has instead said it will consult on a 3.5% award.
The two unions say their dispute is not only about pay, citing serious concerns over what they say is a failure to adequately fund schools to support increasing numbers of pupils with ALN.
The unions say: “The Welsh Government has failed failure to ringfence more than £500m delivered to Wales as a result of the increased spending on special educational needs in England to help support ALN provision.”
School leaders say this is causing severe budgetary pressures, while fuelling workload and making it harder to deliver for pupils.
The issue has been central to discussions between the new Plaid Cymru administration and Labour ahead of a crucial vote on the Welsh Government’s supplementary budget scheduled for this evening.
Paul Whiteman, NAHT’s general secretary, said: “The decision to declare a trade dispute is not one we take lightly.
“The Welsh Government’s failure to honour the independent, carefully-considered advice of the independent pay review body undermines the whole process.
“It will feel like a slap in the face for leaders and teachers whose pay has fallen in value significantly since 2010 at the same time as the pressures of the job have increased considerably, including around ALN provision.
“School leaders are passionate about consistently delivering first-rate support for pupils with ALN, but too often they simply do not have resources needed.
“This is about ensuring leaders and teachers are fairly valued and that schools have the workforce and funding needed to ensure all children in Welsh schools get the education they deserve, laying the foundations for their future happiness and life chances.”
Pepe Di’lasio, ASLC’s general secretary, added: ““We have taken the decision to register a trade dispute reluctantly and as a last resort.
“Our members in Wales are not prepared to sit by while children with Additional Learning Needs miss out on funding which should be invested in supporting them.
“Schools are on their knees trying to deliver provision for all children – and particularly those facing the greatest challenges in their lives – without adequate funding from the Welsh government.
“It is a situation which is hugely damaging to morale, wellbeing, and workloads, and most importantly, risks failing the children who most need our support.
“To add insult to injury, the Welsh government has not followed the recommendation of the independent pay review body on the level of teacher pay necessary to support recruitment and retention.
“Educators, children, and families deserve a better settlement for education.”
The remedies being sought by NAHT Cymru and ASCL Cymru in their letter, signed by both general secretaries, are:
1. The full implementation of the IWPRB recommendation for the 2026/27 pay award, fully-funded by Welsh Government.
2. Significant and sustained additional investment in ALN provision sufficient to enable schools to meet current and projected demand effectively.
3. A commitment that additional ALN funding will be allocated directly, transparently, and accountably to schools to ensure that resources reach frontline provision and support learners with ALN.
4. Meaningful engagement with the profession regarding the wider funding, workload and operational pressures facing schools and school leaders.
The unions say they will gauge the views of their members should an agreement be reached on ALN funding at tonight’s Senedd meeting.
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