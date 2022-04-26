Hotel chain still can’t say when new one will open

MYSTERY still surrounds the exact opening date of Porthmadog’s new Premier Inn hotel.

The Cambrian News has been told by Premier Inn that the hotel will still open next month, in June, as planned. However, the company’s website still states the hotel will not open until 16 September, and it is not possible to book a room before then.

The Premier Inn website stating the hotel will open on 16 September. Premier Inn said that needs updating ( Premier Inn )

A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: “Our plan is to open the new Premier Inn in Porthmadog in early June.

“The new hotel is now really taking shape and we’re looking forward to bringing our latest format Premier Inn and enhanced Premier Plus rooms to the hugely popular location.

“As the construction work on the new hotel nears its end our work recruiting for the new team to run the hotel is in full swing and we are recruiting for the full suite of new roles on offer with Premier Inn – from housekeeping to duty managers.

“As a business, we offer our teams permanent roles with great conditions and rates of pay, flexibility, in-house training and development opportunities and the potential to grow a career with the UK’s largest hotel business.

“Come and speak to us at two recruitment events we have planned in the Porthmadog Job Centre Plus this Thursday and Friday or apply any time online at www.whitbreadcareers.com.”

The Cambrian News first noticed in March that the website gives the opening date on 16 September and on 24 March we ran a story about it. A spokesperson for Premier Inn said then that this is “an exciting year for Premier Inn in Wales this year with a number of new hotel openings – including new locations in Porthmadog and Llandudno this summer”.

Porthmadog’s Premier Inn, situated on the town’s old tax office site, will have 80 rooms including, according to the company, “16 enhanced Premier Plus rooms”.

A recruitment day organised through Jobcentre Plus took place on 28 Monday. Two more recruitment days have been organised there for this Thursday and Friday.

The Llandudno hotel has 90 rooms, including 14 Premier Plus rooms, and is scheduled to open at the end of May.

Releasing a statement on the hotels, the spokesperson said then: “Our plan is to open the new Premier Inn’s in Porthmadog and Llandudno within a fortnight of each other in late May and early June.

“Together the new hotels will bring 170 of our latest format Premier Inn and enhanced Premier Plus rooms to the hugely popular destinations – and we can’t wait to open the doors and welcome our first guests.

“As the construction work on the new hotels nears its end our work recruiting for the new teams is just beginning.