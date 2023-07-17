Shaun Middleton, Head of Distribution at Principality Building Society, said: “In Spring we saw a few signs that market sentiment was recovering, after being hit badly by the turmoil following the UK Government’s Autumn mini-Budget. However, activity in Q2 has been a little weaker than in Q1 and further weakness now seems likely. This picture is repeated across Wales, with the significant majority of local authorities reporting price falls in the latest quarter, as well as year-on-year.”