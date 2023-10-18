But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.3 per cent annual decline.
The average Gwynedd house price in August was £210,042, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1 per cent increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices decreased 0.1 per cent, and Gwynedd was above the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Gwynedd fell by £530 – putting the area 13th among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in the Vale of Glamorgan, where property prices increased on average by eight per cent, to £330,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Pembrokeshire lost 7.5 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £225,000.
First-time buyers in Gwynedd spent an average of £183,300 on their property – £1,000 less than a year ago, but £50,800 more than in August 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £241,000 on average in August – 31.5 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Gwynedd in August – they increased 1.2 per cent, to £215,325 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.1 per cent.
Detached home owners saw their properties rise by 1.2 per cent monthly; up 0.4 per cent annually to £311,663 on average.
Terraced houses were up 1 per cent monthly; down 1 per cent annually; £161,136 average.
Flats were up 0.7 per cent monthly; down 0.4 per cent annually; £122,595 average.
Buyers paid 3.1 per cent less than the average price in Wales (£217,000) in August for a property in Gwynedd. Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.
The most expensive properties in Wales were in Monmouthshire – £361,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Gwynedd.
Monmouthshire properties cost 2.9 times the price as homes in Blaenau Gwent (£124,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).