Houses flooded due to poor drainage

A number of houses were flooded in parts of Llanybydder after drainage systems implemented by the council failed to cope with rainwater.

Residents have expressed their frustrations after only five minutes of rain led to sewage water flooding into the homes on 23 June.

Garry Rees, a landlord for some of the properties, speaking to the Cambrian News, said: “I let two of my houses to single mothers, they’ve always been good tenants but the houses are at the bottom of a hill and the drains can’t cope, the water runs right over them.”

Mr Rees says that despite flooding, some recent changes to the road have made the issue worse.

“They recently put in speed bumps, which I’m all for but they have made the drains completely inadequate.

“It means that the bump diverts rainwater from the road and into the houses.

“As well as that, the road has increased in height over the years because of the tarmacking, which has created a ramp into the houses.”

Mr Rees says that despite efforts to contact the council, he has “not had a response from the powers that be but instead a receptionist.

“It’s heart breaking, you provide nice houses only for this to happen.”

When contacted by the Cambrian News, Cllr Edward Thomas, Cabinet member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services said: “Our highways team have been liaising with local residents regarding reports of flooding in the area and we have undertaken cleaning works to ensure that the highway drains are working with further jetting works programmed.