Sixteen-year-old Joseff Thomas from Llandderfel, Gwynedd, is passionate about sport, but wasn’t sure how to turn it into a career, until he discovered Careers Wales.
Careers adviser Guto Dafydd visited Joseff’s school and explained how careers advisers can help with choosing courses, planning for the future, and applying to college. Together, they found a combination of practical and academic study to suit Joseff.
Guto also helped Joseff apply for college and pick a course he was happy with. He will study for a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport alongside A level Biology, giving him the practical learning he enjoys, and the academic qualifications needed for university.
“The BTEC was more practical and had fewer exams, which suits the way I learn,” he explained.
“We also looked at the entry requirements for the university I wanted to go to and planned how I could get there.
"It made me feel more confident about what I was going to be doing in further education. I now have a clear plan.”
Joseff feels positive about his GCSE results and is excited for the opportunities ahead. He hopes to go to university after college but is open to exploring new possibilities as he studies.
"I think I will get good grades, and I want to see what opportunities will open up.”
Encouraging other young people to seek advice, Joseff added: “Just use the help from careers advisers. They are a big help for understanding what career path you want to go into or how to apply for college or sixth form.
“Guto was very helpful and answered all my questions in a simple way I could understand.”
With thousands of students receiving A-level, GCSE and vocational qualification results this month, Welsh Government is encouraging learners to contact Working Wales, a free and impartial service for anyone aged 16 and over which is delivered by Careers Wales.
As part of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, anyone aged 16-24 can access help to find a place in education or training, secure a job, or start their own business.
Support is delivered through Working Wales, where young people can speak directly with an expert careers adviser for guidance tailored to their individual goals and circumstances.
For more information, visit the Working Wales website or call 0800 028 4844.
