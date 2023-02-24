Letter to the Editor: I read the headline Snubbed again! (Cambrian News, 8 February). Wales has just announced £1.6 billion to improve transport links across the nation, but can someone tell me how can it be across the nation when mid Wales only gets £4.8 million — and I do welcome the electric buses .
Again, the Welsh Government seems to forget mid Wales as if it doesn’t exist beyond Carmarthen.
It is another disregard in terms of investment in this area, making it far more difficult to attract private investment.
It annoys me investment always stops at Carmarthen. Can someone inform the Welsh Government that there’s land beyond Carmarthen?
Ray Blackburne,
Penparcau