How power companies laugh all the way to the bank

Foreign electricity companies must be laughing all the way to the bank at the naive, inept, engineering and economical incompetence of our major political parties. Good of government to pay the power companies £400 to help with my power bill, which effectively comes from our taxes. As the power companies would say: “Heads I win, tails you lose.” This is not to overlook the so-called smart meter, which has cost the country £13 billion so far, and you just have to look in the mirror to realise who pays for this nonsense in their electricity bills.