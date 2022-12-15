Everybody who drinks too much knows the flip side of a night on the tiles – and the dreaded hangover.
So, why are you feeling so bad after an evening of enjoying the festivities and how can it be treated?
The principal cause is ethanol – the alcohol in your drinks. It is a toxic chemical that works in the body as a diuretic, causing nausea. Your hangover eases as the body turns the ethanol into a less toxic chemical. The other factor that affects a hangover is the type of drink you have been downing. Dark drinks tend to make hangovers worse. So does mixing drinks.
What can you do to treat the symptons?
• Drinks as much water as you can before you hit the sack and keep more by the bed to drink if you wake up in the night
• In the morning take a painkiller – a soluble one in water is best
• Take an antacid to settle your stomach
• Remember alcohol is a depressant. A tea or coffee may give you a slight temporary lift, but they may also dehydrate you further, so keep up with the water to counteract this
• Go for a gentle stroll if you feel able and get some fresh air and light on the face
• Avoid hair of the dog, you might think it helps but all you’re doing is easing the alcohol withdrawal and delaying the problem
• Get plenty of rest and relaxation and stay away from booze for at least 24 hours after a heavy session
For more information, hints and tip visit www.drinkaware.co.uk