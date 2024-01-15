The new Dyfi Valley bridge opened to the public for one morning only this weekend.
Excited ticket holders for the sold-out event queued politely as 144 runners completed their five-kilometer fun run (or three laps of the new A487 bridge) in aid of Machynlleth Rotary Club and Urdd Eisteddfod Maldwyn 2024. 561 walkers complete with buggies, wheelchairs, and four-legged friends then entered the bridge for the first time to take in the views over the Afon Dyfi.
This Saturday 13 January was the first time the new £46 million structure had been open to the public since in its three years of construction to connect Machynlleth to Corris.
Roger Seagrave, secretary for Machynlleth Rotary Club, said: "It was a fantastic opportunity for the public to enjoy the full vista of the beautiful Dyfi Valley from this amazing construction.
"The White Lion pub offered hot soup for attendees who braved the cold and those who took up the offer were really pleased and grateful for the warm welcome they received.
"As for Rotary, Machynlleth Club is most grateful for the marshaling support we received from Rotarians attending from Aberystwyth, Newtown and as far afield as Oswestry."
Many runners from the Machynlleth running club joined, and whilst some took it very seriously, completing their 5k in good time, others ran and chatted along whilst they enjoyed the view. One runner even carried a "Free Palestine" flag on her back.
Many families attended the event to take in the valley from a new viewpoint, with many youngsters enjoying the open stretch of tarmac that will on February 10th be open to cars.
Even "well-behaved" dogs were allowed to come and explore their new bridge, which is complete with a pavement on one side.
Jane Howells, the Public Liaison Officer at Alun Griffiths Contractors for Dyfi Bridge, said: "We are grateful to the local community for their understanding and patience during the construction works and this is one way we can show our appreciation."
Pupils from Bro Hyddgen Primary School also enjoyed exclusive access to the new bridge at the end of last year.