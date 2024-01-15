Excited ticket holders for the sold-out event queued politely as 144 runners completed their five-kilometer fun run (or three laps of the new A487 bridge) in aid of Machynlleth Rotary Club and Urdd Eisteddfod Maldwyn 2024. 561 walkers complete with buggies, wheelchairs, and four-legged friends then entered the bridge for the first time to take in the views over the Afon Dyfi.