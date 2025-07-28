The recruitment process for a new Chief Constable to lead Dyfed-Powys Police has been launched.
In April, it was announced that previous Chief Constable, Dr Richard Lewis was to retire after a 25-year career in policing.
Following Dr Lewis’ retirement in June, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has been consulting with staff and officers.
Mr Llywelyn said: “This is a pivotal appointment at a time of opportunity and change.
“I’m looking for an exceptional leader who shares our commitment to community-based policing and who can inspire confidence both within the organisation and among the communities we serve.
“The successful candidate will need to demonstrate integrity, innovation, and the ability to drive forward high-performing, preventative policing.”
Closing date for applications is 29 August.
