FOLLOWING a 40-year career in the NHS, Mandy Rayani will be retiring from her post as Hywel Dda Health Board’s Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at the end of December 2023.
Her career saw her take on roles such as Divisional Nurse Mental Health, Regional Nurse Welsh Government, Chief Nurse and Lead for AHPs in a Trust in England and last but far from least, joining our Hywel Dda family in 2017.
The health board said that she has led the “nursing workforce with great passion, professional expertise and determination to improve the quality and experience of patient care.”
“She has been a great ambassador for the nursing profession, and a respected leader and colleague across the health board and NHS Wales,” the health board added.
Mandy said: “I have had a busy, fulfilling and rewarding career in nursing.
“Through this time, I have worked with some amazingly talented and caring people, and I will miss my colleagues immensely.
“I came in to nursing because I wanted to make a difference to the lives of people - not just patients, but their families/carers, and the people who deliver care: our workforce.
“While I will miss the opportunity to help shape the future delivery of patient care within the Hywel Dda region, I hope that, to some extent, I have helped to make a difference for those who we serve.”
Steve Moore, Chief Executive said: “On behalf of the Board and the Executive Team, I wish to express our sincerest gratitude to Mandy for everything she has achieved, with and for our staff, patients, their families and carers, and our local communities. In her retirement, Mandy plans to spend more quality time with her family and we wish her a very happy and healthy retirement.”
The health board will be recruiting to the Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience post in the coming months.