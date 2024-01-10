Hywel Dda Health Board has said it is working with the British Medical Association “to ensure we can maintain patient safety with minimal disruption to critical services” as Junior Doctors across Wales take industrial action.
Junior Doctors will strike over pay and conditions from 7am on Monday, 15 January to 7am on Thursday, 18 January.
Hywel Dda Health Board said: “Our intention is to maintain emergency services.
“It is likely that there will be an impact on our planned care services and we will prioritise patients with urgent care needs wherever possible. “If your planned appointment is affected by the strike action, we will contact you to rearrange your appointment as quickly as possible.
“In some cases, this may mean bringing appointments forward.
“Some face-to-face outpatient appointments will still go ahead, and some may be held as an online/virtual appointment.
“Our chemotherapy units will be operating as normal on strike days and some surgery for urgent cases will take place at our hospitals.
“If you have an appointment on 15, 16 or 17 of January, and have not been contacted, please attend your appointment as usual.
“We are contacting all patients by letter and telephone, please check your telephone for any messages.
“Most GP surgeries, community pharmacies and dental services will continue to operate as normal during this time.
“Our 24/7 mental health support, via NHS 111 option 2, will continue to be available to individuals requiring our support.
“Some community-based services will be impacted by the industrial action.
“However, urgent services, including priority district nursing and the acute response team will continue to operate.
“If there is a change to your community-based appointment, the team will contact you to rearrange your appointment.”