The owner of an ice cream van has handed out free cones to Bronglais staff to thank them for saving his mother's life.
Phillip Braziel of Dessert Delight's 'The Pudding Professional's' parked up next to Bronglais in Aberystwyth on Friday afternoon to hand out free ice cream.
Phillip did the same thing last year for staff at Hafan y Waun.
He decided to show staff his appreciation after they saved his mother, Lesley’s, life.
Cllr Carl Worrall praised the gesture, saying: "The generosity Phil and his family have shown is amazing. They have the community spirit that we need right now.
"I've been told the company is 70 years old next year and that he is planning something special.
"It's a pleasure to help but all credit goes to Phillip and his family."