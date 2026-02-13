The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice overnight on Friday as temperatures are set to plummet.
The yellow warning runs from 5pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday morning, icy surfaces potentially leading to difficult travel conditions.
The warning says: "A band of rain and sleet, with a little snow on hills, will clear southwards across England and Wales during Friday evening and overnight. As skies clear, temperatures will fall below freezing leading to a risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces."
The warning covers all of Wales with the forecast for Aberystwyth stating temperatures could get as low as -3 °C tonight, with a frosty, cold but bright start expected on Saturday morning.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.