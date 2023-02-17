GPs have negotiated a new contract since 2004 giving them more control over the services they are willing to provide and greater expectations of their working environment. They want to be in close contact with colleagues of all disciplines and have access to hospital and clinical services which will help them to provide the best service to their patients. This means that they gravitate to large cities or towns within easy access of the best hospitals. I am a committed supporter of Bronglais Hospital but it is struggling to recruit staff, especially experienced consultant surgeons and physicians and is, in my opinion, not treated equally with hospitals within the Hywel Dda area when new services are commissioned. As the only general hospital in mid Wales, Aberystwyth would be an excellent site for one of the new Clinical Diagnostic Hubs which the Welsh Government is setting up - so far, only in the north and south urban areas. A clinical centre of excellence would attract staff of all disciplines and, hopefully, more GPs.