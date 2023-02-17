Letter to the Editor: News of the possible closure of Borth Surgery (Surgery faces closure if it can’t get GPs, Cambrian News, 18 January) is a worrying confirmation of the parlous state of the NHS in 2023. Two highly respected GPs, who have provided a modern surgery, offering services over and above general medical services, are worn out and want to retire, after at least thirty years plus of service in Ceredigion. The practice is in a most beautiful seaside environment, just eight miles from a university town and near designated areas of outstanding natural beauty, offering opportunities for a lifestyle many would envy. Yet it has proved impossible to attract new doctors.
GPs have negotiated a new contract since 2004 giving them more control over the services they are willing to provide and greater expectations of their working environment. They want to be in close contact with colleagues of all disciplines and have access to hospital and clinical services which will help them to provide the best service to their patients. This means that they gravitate to large cities or towns within easy access of the best hospitals. I am a committed supporter of Bronglais Hospital but it is struggling to recruit staff, especially experienced consultant surgeons and physicians and is, in my opinion, not treated equally with hospitals within the Hywel Dda area when new services are commissioned. As the only general hospital in mid Wales, Aberystwyth would be an excellent site for one of the new Clinical Diagnostic Hubs which the Welsh Government is setting up - so far, only in the north and south urban areas. A clinical centre of excellence would attract staff of all disciplines and, hopefully, more GPs.
Beryl Thomas,
Aberystwyth